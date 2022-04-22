LTTS: Result meets expectations; can it buck the IT rout?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q4FY22 results of L&T Technology Services (LTTS; CMP: Rs 4,244; M Cap: Rs 44,791 Crore) were in line with consensus estimates, with headline dollar revenue growing at 3.1 percent, sequentially, and 19.4 percent, year on year (YoY). The EBIT margin came in flat over the December quarter, at 18.6 percent, and up 200 bps over Q4FY21. The company's deal momentum continued in Q4 and it recorded the highest-ever TCV (total contract value) win in the quarter, including a $120...