LTTS: Result meets expectations; can it buck the IT rout?

Nitin Sharma

LTTS continues to have a strong deal win trend and a solid pipeline

During the quarter, the company won a $100 million plus deal, one $25 million plus deal and 4 other deals with TCV of $10 million plus. Revenue from digital and leading-edge technologies stood at 57 percent during the quarter.
The Q4FY22 results of L&T Technology Services (LTTS; CMP: Rs 4,244; M Cap: Rs 44,791 Crore) were in line with consensus estimates, with headline dollar revenue growing at 3.1 percent, sequentially, and 19.4 percent, year on year (YoY). The EBIT margin came in flat over the December quarter, at 18.6 percent, and up 200 bps over Q4FY21. The company's deal momentum continued in Q4 and it recorded the highest-ever TCV (total contract value) win in the quarter, including a $120...

