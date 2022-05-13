HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

L&T: Outlook remains positive despite concerns

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Valuations turn attractive post correction

Larsen & Toubro
 Jitendra Kumar Gupta Moneycontrol Research    Highlights Higher execution drives revenue growth Margins under pressure due to higher cost and delays Current order book provides strong revenue visibility Valuation attractive in the light of the strong order book and stable earnings   The L&T stock has seen a steep correction in recent times — from the highs of Rs 2078 a share in January this year to Rs 1524 now. The stock slide has been fuelled by the overall market correction, worries about geopolitical conflicts, interest rates,...

