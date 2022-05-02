LIC IPO - Many hits and a few misses. Should investors subscribe?

India will see its biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) with state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) set to hit the primary market with an offer-for-sale amounting to around Rs 21,000 crore. Till date, the Rs 18,300-crore IPO of Paytm holds the distinction of being the country’s largest IPO. Issue details The much awaited IPO will open for subscription on May 4. The issue is part of the government's divestment process with the government looking to sell a 3.5 percent stake...