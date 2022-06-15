HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Laurus Labs: Synthesis business fortifies growth outlook

Anubhav Sahu   •

Relatively better growth visibility and the recent steps towards diversification support our long-term conviction on this scrip.

Laurus Labs
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 514; Market Cap: Rs 27,623 crore) posted a sequential improvement in Q4 results, chiefly led by synthesis and bio-division. Encouraged by this, the management reiterated its guidance for a revenue target of $1 billion in FY23. This is supported by the recent addition of 25 percent capacity for APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and 50 percent for formulation and ramp-up of operations in newer segments. Further, capex intensity remains elevated, helping the company to accelerate diversification in the...

