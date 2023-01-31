Larsen & Toubro: On a high growth graph, stock loaded with value

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong execution to drive growth in revenue Despite input price pressure, margins remain stable due to cost optimisation Strong growth in orders inflows and order in hand provide high visibility Stock is trading 18 times its fiscal 2024 earnings or at a 10% discount to SOTP value, at Rs 2,310 L&T is upbeat about revival and growth in India’s capex cycle. Both private and public capex or projects announced in fiscal 2023 reached multi-year highs and that is reflecting in its strong order book. In...