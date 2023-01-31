HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Larsen & Toubro: On a high growth graph, stock loaded with value

Jitendra Kumar Gupta & Bharat Gianani   •

Strong execution and order inflows to drive higher growth and support the L&T stock

L&T’s stock price has remained firm. The reason is the strong revival in its core infrastructure business and the cyclical upturn in India’s capex cycle
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong execution to drive growth in revenue Despite input price pressure, margins remain stable due to cost optimisation Strong growth in orders inflows and order in hand provide high visibility Stock is trading 18 times its fiscal 2024 earnings or at a 10% discount to SOTP value, at Rs 2,310 L&T is upbeat about revival and growth in India’s capex cycle. Both private and public capex or projects announced in fiscal 2023 reached multi-year highs and that is reflecting in its strong order book. In...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers