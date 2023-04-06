Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Is the fight for deposits yielding results for banks?

Madhuchanda Dey   •

In this market, raising resources at competitive rates and managing interest margin will be a key differentiator

The pre-earnings release shows that some of the banks did better and are well prepared to face the twin challenges of a “deposit winter” as well as a gradually “slowing economy”.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Most banks reported an improvement in deposits growth in Q4 The internals leave much to be desired as the environment remains tough Credit growth continues to be robust Most banks see a worsening of credit-to-deposit ratio HDFC Bank has done a decent job Indian banks had a stellar show in FY23, thanks to benign credit costs, strong credit growth, and a record expansion in interest margin on the back of a faster repricing of advances (mostly floating anchored to systemic rates) relative to deposits....

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers