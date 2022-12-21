HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

IPO ‘gold rush’ in the EMS space — Investors need to tread with care

Nitin Sharma & Neha Gupta   •

With no regulatory and proprietary barriers to entry, an EMS business is always vulnerable to the threat of new entrants who can do the same manufacturing more efficiently and at lower costs

Representative image (Shutterstock)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  Good listing gains may not translate into long-term returns A fragmented industry with too many players Sustainability of high margins questionable Dixon and Syrma appear attractive Booking listing gains can be a good move India’s fast-growing EMS (electronic manufacturing services) industry has seen the success story of Dixon Technologies, which has enticed promoters to approach the public market with lofty valuations despite a question mark on the sustainability of the business models. We look at the industry players to filter out the weak and unearth...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers