IPCA Labs: This tonic can keep investors in good shape

Anubhav Sahu   •

While the margin profile will materially improve in FY24, the phase-out of high-cost inventory and the advantage of backward integration should play out in the coming quarters

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Q2 performance led by formulations API export sales to pick up from FY24 as capacity constraints ease High-cost raw material inventory phasing out Valuation gets reasonable, post recent correction The stock of IPCA Labs (CMP: Rs 874; Market cap: Rs 22,164 crore) has corrected by 15 percent since our cautious note in August 2022. It was premised on a weaker margin outlook and sluggish exports. While the margin profile will materially improve in FY24, the phase-out of high-cost inventory and the advantage of backward...

