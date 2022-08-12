HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

IPCA Labs: High-cost inventory a drag in the near term

Anubhav Sahu   •

Traction in domestic business but uncertainty in export side

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
IPCA Labs (CMP: Rs 1,016; Market Cap: Rs 25,775 crore) has posted a flat top-line growth in Q1FY23. Its growth in the domestic formulations business was offset by a decline in exports & APIs. The domestic formulations business, which constitutes 43 percent of the overall business, grew 12 percent YoY (year on year), despite a high base for anti-malarial and anti-bacterial sales during the Delta-wave quarter. Excluding them, domestic sales grew 17 percent YoY. Among therapies, pain management continued to...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers