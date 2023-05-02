Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Indian Hotels Company: Well positioned to ride the industry upcycle

Bharat Gianani   •

The hotel industry would be in an upcycle over the next few years. IHCL, with presence across segments and a strong room addition pipeline, would be one of the largest beneficiaries of the demand uptrend.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd posted its best-ever quarterly results in Q4FY23.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Best-ever Q4 performance Demand strong; robust room addition pipeline New and chambers business scaling up Favourable industry dynamics in the medium term   Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL; CMP: Rs 339; Market cap: Rs 48,152 crore) posted its best-ever Q4 performance in FY23, with a strong performance across metrices such as Revenue Per Available Room (Rev Par), and operating as well as net profitability. IHCL indicated that the strong demand traction witnessed in Q4 of FY2023 has continued in April and there are strong bookings...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers