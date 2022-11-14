HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Indian Hotels Company: Lower than expected results; outlook strong

Bharat Gianani   •

IHCL, with a presence across segments, viz., luxury, semi-luxury, premium as well as economy, is the primary beneficiary of the upcycle in the hotel industry, which has just started to unfold.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Results lower than estimates, owing to margin miss Strong demand environment, resumption of international travel to aid           growth Robust room addition pipeline Favourable demand-supply scenario to boost room rates Indian Hotels Company’s (CMP: Rs 317; Market cap: Rs 45,207 crore) Q2FY23 results missed estimates, owing to lower-than-expected margins. However, the demand outlook is strong and IHCL has a pipeline of strong room additions. This would enable robust growth. Demand is expected to outpace supply, and this would increase room rates...

