Indian Energy Exchange: Capitalising on opportunities in the power sector

High valuation could keep the IEX stock under pressure even though fundamentals remain strong

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) continues to thrive on the economic recovery, leading to a strong demand for electricity, particularly in the short-term market. This, along with the increasing customer preference to trade or transact electricity through exchanges, post COVID-led issues, has given a strong visibility to IEX. (image) Result analysis The company recently announced its results for the quarter that ended in March 2022, reporting close to 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue. Even for the entire fiscal year 2022,...

