HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

IDBI Bank-CSB Bank potential merger: What it means for shareholders

Neha Dave   •

IDBI Bank’s ownership can be a shot in arm for Fairfax’s banking ambitions as the former is ten times the size of CSB Bank in terms of asset base

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The disinvestment drive for IDBI Bank (CMP: Rs 45, Mcap: Rs 47,956 crore) has gathered pace/traction in recent months. As per media reports, the government has reached out to global buyout funds, such as TPG, Carlyle, and Fairfax, to gauge investor interest. The Government of India, along with LIC, holds 94.7 percent stake in the bank. Both — the government and LIC — intend to sell all or part of their stakes in the bank as well as hand over...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers