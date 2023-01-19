HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

ICICI Prudential: Business transformation a high point, but growth elusive

Neha Dave

The re-rating of the stock is contingent upon the private life insurer’s ability to quickly grow its top line

Highlights Top-line growth is muted, weak distribution by ICICI Bank Good traction in protection and annuity segments, ULIP sales declines New business margins strong at 32 percent Well on track to meet the value of new business (VNB) growth guidance Business transformation visible in improved product mix, higher margins and enhanced distribution channels Valuation reasonable, business growth will drive re-rating ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 487, Mcap: Rs 70,000 crore), one of the top private insurers, reported a mixed set of earnings for the nine...

