Hyderabad Industries: Robust balance sheet makes it a contrarian buy

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Roofing segment had a stable Q3 Building solutions exhibited a healthy quarter Parador contracted 22 percent on account of energy crisis in Europe Stock trades at 9 times FY24 estimated earnings The stock of Hyderabad Industries (HIL) has been one of the worst performers, having lost more than 60 percent of its market cap in the past 18 months. HIL shares have witnessed renewed selling pressure after the building material company reported its third-quarter results. Investors should, however, note that the concerns surrounding...