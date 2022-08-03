HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Hyderabad Industries – Operating in a tough spot

Sachin Pal   •

Despite growth initiatives, earnings outlook weak amid macro challenges

Representative image.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The June-quarter earnings of Hyderabad Industries (HIL) has turned out to be a mixed bag. Though the company posted solid top-line numbers, it faces heightened operational risk in Europe amid a challenging macro backdrop. Quarterly result snapshot Standalone revenues rose 19 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 719 crore, led by a strong performance in the Building Solutions and the Polymer Solutions verticals. However, the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) declined 11 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers