How Indian gas companies are placed in the commodity bull market

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Domestic gas prices have now been revised for the next six months. The APM gas price has jumped 110 percent to $6.1/MMBtu, while non-APM gas prices have risen 62 percent to $9.92/MMBtu. India consumes around 180 mmscm gas per day across different sectors. Hence, a price rise will affect multiple sectors and consumers. (image) (image) India's gas consumption recovered in FY21 and broadly ranged around 185 mmscmd between April and September 2021. From September 2021, Asian spot LNG prices started...