Hindustan Zinc: Dividend yield to support valuation

Nandish Shah   •

Investors need to keep an eye on divestment of government stake during fiscal 2023

Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 285.35 | The scrip added over 8 percent after the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 a share. Hindustan Zinc's board of directors on July 13 approved an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23, amounting to Rs 8,873.17 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. The record date for the payment of the dividend will be July 21, 2022 and it will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the firm said.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The Q1FY23 results of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL; CMP: 283; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,19,576 crore) were in line with expectations. HZL has made some structural changes to ensure that the seasonally weak June quarter remains on a par with the March 2022 quarter. Mined metal production was lower quarter on quarter (QoQ) due to lower ore production at their mines and overall metal grades. Revenues increased by 7 percent, sequentially, mainly due to higher zinc prices, gains from strategic hedging,...

