HUL: Royalty rate increase dampener in cautiously optimistic environment

Nandish Shah   •

Moderation in inflation, recovery in margin, sequentially, augur well for the company. Rural markets have witnessed some green shoots, and the worst is likely to be behind.

The main grouse of investors with royalty is that it eats into the earnings available to shareholders, and solely benefits the parent
Highlights Market share gains in 75 percent of the portfolio Sequential recovery in gross margins Front-loading of increase in royalty payment to the parent Investors need to wait for better price point The Q3FY23 earnings of Hindustan Unilever (HUL; CMP: Rs 2,650; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,22,700 crore) came broadly in line with Street expectations. Home care, and beauty and personal care segments saw double-digit growth year on year (YoY). HUL’s board has approved new royalty and central service arrangements from February 1, 2023, for five...

