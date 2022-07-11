HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Himadri Speciality: What does the future hold?

Anubhav Sahu   •

In the years before COVID disruptions, HSCL used to command premium operating margins, compared to peers such as PCBL and Rain Industries. However, in the past 10 quarters, this is not the case

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL, CMP: Rs 82, Market cap: Rs 3,462 crore) has informed stock exchanges that the promoters of the company have entered into a Family Settlement Agreement under which the BLC Family (as defined in the agreement) will cease to hold any management rights. This means that incumbent MD Anurag Choudhary, who is part of the promoter group, will continue to run the company. Due to the re-classification, the promoters’ holding in the company has come down...

