High on business moats, this week's Tactical Pick takes pole position

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds with 69% market share Around 90% of revenue comes from MF Annuity like revenue stream, high operating leverage Trades a rich valuation Premium valuation justified by high ROE Non-MF businesses at nascent stage but could drive future earnings and valuation This week’s tactical pick is Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) (CMP: Rs 2,266; Mcap: Rs 11,100 crore), the largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds. The mutual funds (MF) industry is going from strength to...