HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Hero MotoCorp Q4: Challenges galore but valuation makes it worthy

Nitin Agrawal   •

Customers’ preference for personal mobility, a positive rural sentiment, opening up of the broader economy, and new products, especially in the premium segment, are likely to aid demand for Hero MotoCorp, going forward

A Hero electric scooter in New Delhi. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 2418; Mcap: Rs 48,310 crore) has posted a weak set of numbers for the final quarter of FY22 on the back of a significant decline in volume and commodity-linked cost pressure. However, customers’ preference for personal mobility, a positive rural sentiment, opening up of the broader economy, and new products, especially in the premium segment, are likely to aid demand going forward. We advise investors to accumulate this fundamentally strong and well run business, which is valued...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers