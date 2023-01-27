HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Heritage Foods: What lies ahead after a soft quarter?

Nandish Shah   •

Higher contribution from value-added products and operating leverage along with price hikes will lead to recovery in earnings

The December 2022 quarter results of Heritage Foods were below expectations.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Higher raw milk prices impacted the performance Value-added products saw higher growth The March 23 quarter performance also likely to be impacted Investors with a longer-term view can add and accumulate on declines The December ’22 quarter results of Heritage Foods (HFL; CMP: Rs171) were below expectations. Companies in the dairy segment continued to remain impacted by higher raw milk prices. Value-added products contributed around 29 percent to the revenues for the 9-month period ended December ’22 against 40 percent targeted for the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers