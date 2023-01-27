Heritage Foods: What lies ahead after a soft quarter?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Higher raw milk prices impacted the performance Value-added products saw higher growth The March 23 quarter performance also likely to be impacted Investors with a longer-term view can add and accumulate on declines The December ’22 quarter results of Heritage Foods (HFL; CMP: Rs171) were below expectations. Companies in the dairy segment continued to remain impacted by higher raw milk prices. Value-added products contributed around 29 percent to the revenues for the 9-month period ended December ’22 against 40 percent targeted for the...