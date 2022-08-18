HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

HEG: Traction in European demand key watch in the near term

Anubhav Sahu   •

While the quarterly performance was remarkable, near-term prospects are a bit subdued due to the lower demand in Europe.

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
HEG (CMP: Rs 1,316; Market Cap: Rs 5,079 crore) posted its best quarterly performance in the three months to June since June 2019 on the back of an optimum capacity utilisation of 92 percent (85-87 percent levels in the last few quarters) and improved realisations. Graphite electrode prices have increased by more than 50 percent in the last one year and by 3.5 percent sequentially. That said, high energy prices and weak near-term prospects in Europe keep the operating environment...

