HEG: Traction in European demand key watch in the near term

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

HEG (CMP: Rs 1,316; Market Cap: Rs 5,079 crore) posted its best quarterly performance in the three months to June since June 2019 on the back of an optimum capacity utilisation of 92 percent (85-87 percent levels in the last few quarters) and improved realisations. Graphite electrode prices have increased by more than 50 percent in the last one year and by 3.5 percent sequentially. That said, high energy prices and weak near-term prospects in Europe keep the operating environment...