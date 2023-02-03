HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

HDFC: Q3 FY23 on an even keel, merger matrix to steer stock

Neha Dave   •

The housing mortgage lender’s plus point is its ability to deliver a consistent performance across credit cycles and in the face of intense competition

Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO, HDFC (File Image)
Highlights Strong loan growth led by the individual loan segment Uptick in margins, set to improve further in the coming months Asset quality improves  Credit cost falls, healthy provision coverage Valuation reasonable HDFC (CMP: Rs 2,671, MCAP: 488,000 crore) has reported net profit of Rs 3,691 crore in Q3 FY23, a growth of 13 percent year on year (YoY), driven by a strong growth in retail loans, uptick in margins, and lower credit costs. While asset quality improved, profit was dragged down by higher operating...

