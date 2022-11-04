HDFC Q2 – Steady performance, all eyes on merger

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Robust loan growth led by individual loan segment Margins decline but set to improve in the coming months Asset quality improves, restructured book declines further Credit cost falls, healthy provision coverage Valuation reasonable HDFC (CMP: Rs 2,478, MCAP: 450,379 crore) has reported a net profit of Rs 4,454 crore in Q2 FY23, a growth of 18 percent year on year (YoY) driven by robust growth in retail loans and lower credit costs. While asset quality improved, profit was adversely impacted by a decline in...