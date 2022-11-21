HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

HDFC Life vs SBI Life vs ICICI Pru: Which insurance stock should investors bet on?

Neha Dave   •

There is a lot in common between the business model of the top three private life insurers. But their key business strength is distinct and so has been their business growth

Highlights Big 3 life insurers have distinct strengths SBI Life leads in terms of market share among private players ICICI Pru’s margins have expanded the most in the past 4 years HDFC Life has the most balanced product mix HDFC Life leads the industry in direct sales, large portion of which is digitally sold SBI Life is the runaway leader in distribution, with the massive SBI machinery at its disposal SBI Life has cost leadership in the industry with lowest expense ratio Combining fundamentals with valuation throws...

