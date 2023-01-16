HDFC Bank Q3: Strong balance-sheet growth aids earnings

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong loan growth across all business segments Margins stable Operating expenses spike Asset quality benign, credit cost at multi-quarter lows Strong provisioning buffer provides room for experiment Valuation attractive, upside will be driven by merger progress HDFC Bank (CMP Rs 1,600; M Cap: Rs 892,754 crore) posted yet another robust earnings performance in the third quarter of FY23. The largest private sector bank reported its highest quarterly net profit of Rs 12,259 crore in the said quarter. The YoY profit growth of 19 percent was aided...