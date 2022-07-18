HDFC Bank Q1: Strong growth, but treasury loss hurts earnings











Retail growth picked up in Q1FY23, and if the momentum sustains, FY23 could well turn out to be a comeback year for the bank

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank clocks 19% growth in Q1 profit, NII grows 14.5% YoY. The country's largest private sector lender has reported a 19% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 9,196 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 led by fall in provisions for bad loans, with net interest income rising 14% YoY to Rs 19,481.4 crore driven by loan growth of 22.5% and deposits increase of 19.2%. Pre-provision operating profit increased 14.7% YoY to Rs 15,367.8 crore during the quarter.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 1,364; M Cap: Rs 757,660 crore) has posted a mixed performance in the first quarter of FY23. Net profit increased by 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY23, aided by a strong loan growth and lower provisions/credit costs. This was partially offset by treasury losses and higher operating expenses. In terms of asset quality, slippages spiked mainly due to seasonal NPAs (non-performing assets) in the agri-segment. However, restructured assets declined. HDFC Bank’s stock has underperformed the broader...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers