HDFC Bank – Consistent earnings, all eyes on upcoming merger

Neha Dave   •

Subdued valuation presents a good opportunity to accumulate this long-term compounder

Highlights Healthy growth in advances lead by retail, corporate loan growth moderates Margins stable, operating expenses spike Asset quality benign, credit cost at multi-quarter lows Strong provisioning buffer provides room for experiment Valuation attractive, upside will be driven by the progress of the merger HDFC Bank (CMP Rs 1,693; Mcap: Rs 944,818 crore) has finished FY23 on a consistent note. The largest private sector bank posted yet another strong and steady earnings performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. Net profit increased 20 percent year...

