Havells India: Improving margin outlook











The company is focusing on market share gain but stock appears to be overvalued

Havells India | CMP: Rs 1165.95 | The stock was down 7 percent after the firm reported a 38% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates widely, dented by a fall in margins and higher expenses. The company's profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at 1.87 billion rupees ($22.50 million), compared with 3.02 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2.76 billion rupees. The company said impact on margins in its cable business and Lloyd were more pronounced, while short-term destocking in fans led by changes in energy-efficiency norms also hurt results.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights: Revenue growth driven by the Wires & Cables and the Lloyds segment Margins likely to see improvement in the next quarter Demand for Fans and Air Conditioner to revive from Q4 Slight demand deferment in festive season Trades at elevated valuations of 62x FY23e Havells India’s September-quarter revenue growth was in line with expectations, but the margins hit a trough in Q2 due to the wild fluctuations in material prices. While the company outperformed its competitor Polycab on the top-line front, its profitability metrics came in...

