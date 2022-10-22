HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Havells India: Improving margin outlook

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

The company is focusing on market share gain but stock appears to be overvalued

Havells India | CMP: Rs 1165.95 | The stock was down 7 percent after the firm reported a 38% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates widely, dented by a fall in margins and higher expenses. The company's profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at 1.87 billion rupees ($22.50 million), compared with 3.02 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2.76 billion rupees. The company said impact on margins in its cable business and Lloyd were more pronounced, while short-term destocking in fans led by changes in energy-efficiency norms also hurt results.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Revenue growth driven by the Wires & Cables and the Lloyds segment Margins likely to see improvement in the next quarter Demand for Fans and Air Conditioner to revive from Q4 Slight demand deferment in festive season Trades at elevated valuations of 62x FY23e Havells India’s September-quarter revenue growth was in line with expectations, but the margins hit a trough in Q2 due to the wild fluctuations in material prices. While the company outperformed its competitor Polycab on the top-line front, its profitability metrics came in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers