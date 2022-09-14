HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Harsha Engineers International IPO: Is this worth betting on?

Nitin Agrawal & Sachin Pal & Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Growth opportunities are bright and the operating performance is strong for this bearing cage manufacturer

Given the strong fundamentals of the business, sound financial performance, and strong clientele, the issue may be subscribed for the long term for a steady return
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
After a hiatus of a couple of months, an initial public offer (IPO) — from Harsha Engineers International Ltd (HEIL) — is opening for subscription today (September 14). HEIL is a leading bearing cage manufacturer, with strong and long-standing relationship with the world’s best bearing manufacturers. Though the IPO has been priced at fair levels, we advise investors to subscribe for the long term, given the growth opportunities and the company’s strong operating performance. Salient features of the issue The issue size, at...

