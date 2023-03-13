HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Growth play makes this leader of the auto ancillary pack red-hot

Nitin Agrawal   •

Strong demand coming in from CV segment and opportunities in EVs position this auto component player well

Given the growth opportunity and company’s positioning, we advise investors to accumulate this stock
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong growth in top line, driven by automotive segment Demand outlook promising Leadership position driven by technological innovation EVs, digital solutions, and advanced electronic solutions new growth avenues Bosch (CMP: Rs 18,297; M Cap: Rs 53,960 crore), a leading auto ancillary company, whose fortunes are linked to the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, is witnessing a strong demand. This can be attributed to the significant momentum in the CV segment after the bounce-back of the economy from the COVID days. Industry opportunities encouraging  The fortunes of Bosch...

