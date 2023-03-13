Growth play makes this leader of the auto ancillary pack red-hot

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong growth in top line, driven by automotive segment Demand outlook promising Leadership position driven by technological innovation EVs, digital solutions, and advanced electronic solutions new growth avenues Bosch (CMP: Rs 18,297; M Cap: Rs 53,960 crore), a leading auto ancillary company, whose fortunes are linked to the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, is witnessing a strong demand. This can be attributed to the significant momentum in the CV segment after the bounce-back of the economy from the COVID days. Industry opportunities encouraging The fortunes of Bosch...