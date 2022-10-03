HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Grauer & Weil: Strong business traction, attractive valuation to support stock

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

A strong balance sheet and cash in the books provide good support to the company’s growth prospects

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Recent correction in share price provides good opportunity Valuations turning attractive in light of strong earnings visibility Surface chemicals business seeing strong traction with higher demand The recent correction in stock markets provides a good opportunity to look at companies such as Grauer & Weil — a high-quality business with reasonable growth prospects and trading at good valuations. The stock has corrected from the level of around Rs 75 last month to Rs 67 a share now. At present, the Grauer stock...

