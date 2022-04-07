Godrej Consumer Products: Revenue gets pricing backing, pressure is on margins

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s (GCPL; CMP: Rs 753; Market capitalisation: Rs 76,975 crore) consolidated revenue growth for the March 22 quarter will be higher than the 8 percent growth in the December 2021 quarter and 27 percent in the March 2021 quarter. On a two-year CAGR basis, growth in revenues is likely to be around the mid-teens. GCPL expects to clock early double-digit sales growth for FY23, almost in line with the earlier guidance of moderate volume growth and...