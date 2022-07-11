HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

GM Breweries Q1 -- Margins likely to have bottomed

Sachin Pal   •

GM Breweries' entry into the ethanol market could turn out to be a big growth engine for the overall business in the coming years

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The June-quarter numbers of country liquor manufacturer GM Breweries were on expected lines. While the top line surged on a soft base, margins continued to remain under pressure due to the unfavourable cost environment. Quarterly result highlights Sustained momentum in economic activity across the Mumbai Metro Region (MMR), especially across rural markets, drove the demand for country liquor in the quarter gone by. The top line for the quarter came in at Rs 142 crore against Rs 70 crore in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers