HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

GM Breweries: Positive earnings outlook

Sachin Pal   •

With an improving earnings outlook on the back of correction in global commodities, along with the arrival of new sugarcane crop, margin recovery should gain momentum

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Growth trajectory continued into Q2 Third consecutive quarter of Rs 140+ crore sales Expect the margin to improve by 200-300 bps over FY23/FY24 Valuations reasonable at 11x trailing 12-month earnings The Maharashtra-based country liquor manufacturer GM Breweries’ Q2FY23 performance was on expected lines as the top-line growth was driven by sustained demand momentum across its key end markets. The earnings outlook seems to be improving as the recent correction in global commodities, along with the arrival of new sugarcane crop, should pave the way...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers