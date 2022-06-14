Gas: How CGD companies are placed in this tough macro environment 

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

CGD companies Indraprastha Gas (CMP: Rs 351.25; Market Cap: Rs 24,588 crore), Gujarat Gas (CMP: Rs 447.65; Market Cap: Rs 30,816 crore) and Mahanagar Gas (CMP: Rs 740.95; Market Cap: Rs 7,319 crore) reported a mixed set of results for the March quarter, broadly impacted by high input gas costs and dwindling industrial gas demand. March quarter performance (image) Macro headwinds Fourth-quarter performance was better than September’s as international gas prices eased from $50/MMBtu to $20-25/MMBtu. However, shortage of APM gas continued in the quarter as well. The informal embargo...