Fed signals rates higher for longer: what should investors do?

Anubhav Sahu   •

The Fed appears to be more comfortable with the risk of overtightening compared to the risk of doing too little to stem inflation

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The US Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee (FOMC) has gone in for a fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike, bringing the Federal Funds target rate range to 3.75-4.0 percent. This is about 100 bps away from the terminal rate...

