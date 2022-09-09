HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

European energy crisis: Gains and pains for Indian chemical players

Anubhav Sahu   •

Force majeure in European Chemicals industry can lead to significant shortfall in range of chemicals

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
With the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, European chemical companies have been at a competitive disadvantage. However, a quick look at the recent results of chemical giants such as Solvay and BASF suggests that European specialty chemical companies have largely been able to pass on the input costs. Part of it is because some of the specialty chemicals processed at Europe may not be readily sourced from other regions. In short, Europe-plus is not the same as China-plus. While the world...

