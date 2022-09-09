European energy crisis: Gains and pains for Indian chemical players

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

With the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, European chemical companies have been at a competitive disadvantage. However, a quick look at the recent results of chemical giants such as Solvay and BASF suggests that European specialty chemical companies have largely been able to pass on the input costs. Part of it is because some of the specialty chemicals processed at Europe may not be readily sourced from other regions. In short, Europe-plus is not the same as China-plus. While the world...