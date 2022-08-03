HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Escorts: Disappointing results but positive outlook

Nitin Agrawal   •

Weak product mix and higher raw material costs dent performance

Escorts Kubota: Escorts Kubota Q1 profit falls 21% YoY to Rs 140.6 crore. Revenue grows 19% to Rs 2,032 crore. The tractor maker recorded 21.2% YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 140.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, dented by higher input cost. Revenue grew by 19% to Rs 2,032 crore during the same period.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Escorts (CMP: Rs 1,632; M Cap: Rs 21,140 crore) has reported a disappointing set of Q1 FY23 numbers due to weaker product mix and a significant rise in raw material prices. Escorts continues to be in a sweet spot as it caters to rural areas where the sentiment is improving. The company’s strong position in the domestic market and new products make us confident about its business. Further, its valuation -- 21.1 times FY24 projected earnings -- is at a reasonable...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers