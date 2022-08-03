Escorts: Disappointing results but positive outlook

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Escorts (CMP: Rs 1,632; M Cap: Rs 21,140 crore) has reported a disappointing set of Q1 FY23 numbers due to weaker product mix and a significant rise in raw material prices. Escorts continues to be in a sweet spot as it caters to rural areas where the sentiment is improving. The company’s strong position in the domestic market and new products make us confident about its business. Further, its valuation -- 21.1 times FY24 projected earnings -- is at a reasonable...