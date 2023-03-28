Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Dwarikesh Sugar: Structural story at play with ethanol focus

Khushboo Rai   •

Distillery segment expansion, better cane variety mix, and robust cash-flow generation augur well for this company

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Well-integrated business model Better sugar recovery and uptick in sugar prices expected Sugar production to drop as more cane is diverted to ethanol Alcohol sales volume continuously trending up, to boost margins Dwarikesh Sugars (Dwarikesh; CMP: Rs 82; Market cap: Rs 1,530 crore) is seeing a paradigm shift in its business model with an aggressive capacity build-up in distillery. It is well-positioned to benefit from the government’s push for ethanol blending. The company is focusing on sweating existing ethanol assets and better sugar recovery. On...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers