HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Does PB Fintech’s steep price correction make it a worthy bet?

Neha Dave   •

PB Fintech has reported a strong business growth momentum and says profitability is in sight. Moreover, the revised draft regulatory proposals released by IRDAI on November 23 reduces regulatory risks on commission.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: PB Fintech’s stock has tanked more than 50 percent since listing Company’s operating metrics have improved The online insurance marketplace expects to post profit in FY24 Regulatory risks relating to commission cap have reduced Bima Sugam poses a threat to PB Fintech’s flagship business With valuation moderating, stock is at an inflection point Public markets can be ruthless. PB Fintech’s (CMP: Rs 469; M Cap: Rs 20,685 crore) massive slump in stock price proves this point. Since its listing in mid-November 2021, PB Fintech’s shares...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers