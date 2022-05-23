HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Does Paytm’s valuation drop from $19bn to $5bn make it a worthy bet?

Neha Dave   •

Profit seems to be passé, but healthy growth in key operating metrics in FY22

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Paytm
Public markets can be ruthless. The massive slump in Paytm’s stock price (CMP: Rs 629, Mcap: Rs: Rs 40,000 crore) proves this point. Since listing in mid-November last year, Paytm’s shares have tanked over 65 percent, eroding around Rs 100,000 crore of shareholders' wealth. Paytm’s valuation at the time of listing (Rs 139,000 crore) factored in the possibility of the entity obtaining a bank licence in the future. The valuation also included a novelty premium as the largest fintech firm. There...

