HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Divi’s Labs: Near-term triggers are missing

Anubhav Sahu   •

Any meaningful gain from new opportunities will only be visible in the next financial year

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Q2 FY23 results impacted by the drop in custom synthesis business Meaningful commercial gains from new opportunities to fructify in FY24 Clearance for Kakinada project awaited Margin improvement is the key factor to be watched Valuation at a premium given muted near-term outlook Divi’s Labs (CMP: Rs 3,300; Market Cap: Rs 87,571 crore) has posted a weak set of numbers, chiefly because of the decline in contribution from custom synthesis and an erosion in margins. While the company is on track with its product...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers