Discovery Series: Will this speciality steel maker continue to outperform?

Nandish Shah   •

Higher demand from the domestic as well as export markets will drive growth for Vardhman Special Steels

We remain positive on VSSL, given its earnings growth and superior return profile
Highlights Higher export to drive growth Tie-up with Japanese partner has many tangible and intangible benefits Margins likely to improve, given the various initiatives Investors need to buy the stock on declines for higher margin of safety Based in Ludhiana, Punjab, Vardhman Special Steels (VSSL, CMP: Rs 314; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,272 crore) is a manufacturer of special and alloy steel, largely for automobile players. As on September 30, 2022, the promoter holds 60.81 percent stake, while there are no major institutional investors. About VSSL (image)...

