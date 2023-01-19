Delta Corp: In-line Q3FY23 results, expansion key to growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: In-line performance in Q3FY23, with top line registering decent growth Operating margin impacted as cost returns to pre-COVID level Capacity addition offers significant room for growth New project, Deltin Entertainment City could be key catalysts for growth Online gaming offers significant opportunity; IPO will unlock value Buy stock for the long term Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 203.4; M Cap: Rs 5,430 crore), an online and live gaming company, has posted a decent set of numbers for the third quarter of FY23 with the waning impact...