Delhivery: Valuation is on a slippery slope

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Largest logistics player in the country Revenues declined 9 percent in Q3 Part truck load business plunged 42 percent YoY Slowdown in global funding environment to impact growth Stock is down ~50 percent from its all-time high Shares of Delhivery have been pummeled amidst a multitude of headwinds arising over the past few months, falling almost 50 percent since our warning regarding the growth trajectory in October 2022. Poor Q3 sales performance coupled with operating losses do not project a very good picture for...