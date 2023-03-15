HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Defence engineering sector: Stocks take a pause, right time to hunt

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Defence sector is in a sweet spot as revenue visibility and valuations favour investors

Since the kitty of fresh orders is quite high, everyone would get their share of orders and thus boost earnings visibility further. Representational image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights   Execution suffers marginally due to delays and scarcity of electronics   Order book, at all-time high, provides strong visibility   Companies hopeful of delivering higher growth in the coming quarters   Better execution, improvement in margins to support growth in earnings   After recent correction, stocks valued attractively Stocks of PSU defence engineering companies have been correcting in the last one month. Many of them are now trading at attractive levels, with low valuations and good earnings visibility. On an average, the stocks we...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers