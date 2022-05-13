Decent show by Tata Motors despite challenges

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tata Motors (TML; CMP: Rs 372; Market cap: Rs 1,23,569 crore) has posted a reasonable set of numbers in the last quarter of FY22 despite a severe shortage of semiconductor chips and commodity inflation. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes, however, continue to be on a downward trend due to the chip shortage. Operating profitability, nevertheless, has improved on a sequential basis. The standalone business also continues to do well, driven by a strong demand scenario. March 2022 quarter snapshot (image) (image)...